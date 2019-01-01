Hong Kong Exchanges (OTC:HKXCY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.270
Quarterly Revenue
$589.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$4.3B
Earnings History
Hong Kong Exchanges Questions & Answers
When is Hong Kong Exchanges (OTCPK:HKXCY) reporting earnings?
Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hong Kong Exchanges (OTCPK:HKXCY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Hong Kong Exchanges’s (OTCPK:HKXCY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $403.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
