ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hong Kong Exchanges
(OTCPK:HKXCY)
43.78
-0.49[-1.11%]
Last update: 12:39PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low43.75 - 44.38
52 Week High/Low39.86 - 69.73
Open / Close44.13 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.8.1K / 93.4K
Mkt Cap55.5B
P/E35.13
50d Avg. Price43.54
Div / Yield1.14/2.57%
Payout Ratio92.61
EPS2.12
Total Float-

Hong Kong Exchanges (OTC:HKXCY), Dividends

Hong Kong Exchanges issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hong Kong Exchanges generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 21, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hong Kong Exchanges Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong Exchanges. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on October 9, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY). The last dividend payout was on October 9, 2012 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on October 9, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hong Kong Exchanges (OTCPK:HKXCY)?
A

Hong Kong Exchanges has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) was $0.22 and was paid out next on October 9, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.