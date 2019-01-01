ñol

Highwoods Props
(NYSE:HIW)
38.50
-0.57[-1.46%]
Last update: 12:06PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low38.23 - 38.74
52 Week High/Low37.19 - 48.98
Open / Close38.74 / -
Float / Outstanding60.8M / 105.2M
Vol / Avg.164.2K / 618.8K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E13.76
50d Avg. Price41.86
Div / Yield2/5.12%
Payout Ratio69.72
EPS0.38
Total Float60.8M

Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$54.00

Lowest Price Target1

$46.00

Consensus Price Target1

$50.60

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
22100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Mizuho
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Baird
  • Jefferies

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Highwoods Props Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Highwoods Props (HIW)?
A

The latest price target for Highwoods Props (NYSE: HIW) was reported by Mizuho on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting HIW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.48% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Highwoods Props (HIW)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Highwoods Props (NYSE: HIW) was provided by Mizuho, and Highwoods Props initiated their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Highwoods Props (HIW)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Highwoods Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Highwoods Props was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Highwoods Props (HIW) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Highwoods Props (HIW) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $46.00. The current price Highwoods Props (HIW) is trading at is $38.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

