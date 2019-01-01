Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Highwoods Props
Highwoods Props Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Highwoods Props (NYSE: HIW) was reported by Mizuho on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting HIW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.48% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Highwoods Props (NYSE: HIW) was provided by Mizuho, and Highwoods Props initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Highwoods Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Highwoods Props was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Highwoods Props (HIW) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $46.00. The current price Highwoods Props (HIW) is trading at is $38.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
