Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$1.030
Quarterly Revenue
$206.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$206.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Highwoods Props using advanced sorting and filters.
Highwoods Props Questions & Answers
When is Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW) reporting earnings?
Highwoods Props (HIW) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Highwoods Props’s (NYSE:HIW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $177.3M, which beat the estimate of $171.5M.
