Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting HFWA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Heritage Financial their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heritage Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heritage Financial was filed on January 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heritage Financial (HFWA) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $28.00. The current price Heritage Financial (HFWA) is trading at is $26.08, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
