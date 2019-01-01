ñol

Heritage Financial
(NASDAQ:HFWA)
25.88
-0.20[-0.77%]
Last update: 10:28AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.83 - 27
52 Week High/Low20.95 - 29.6
Open / Close25.99 / -
Float / Outstanding29.4M / 35.1M
Vol / Avg.6.5K / 158.3K
Mkt Cap908.4M
P/E10.07
50d Avg. Price25.02
Div / Yield0.84/3.22%
Payout Ratio31.66
EPS0.56
Total Float29.4M

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Heritage Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.560

Quarterly Revenue

$55.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$55.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Financial beat estimated earnings by 51.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $5.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.52 0.51 0.52
EPS Actual 0.55 0.58 0.90 0.70
Revenue Estimate 56.55M 60.43M 60.55M 61.36M
Revenue Actual 57.75M 59.61M 62.56M 60.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Heritage Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Heritage Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) reporting earnings?
A

Heritage Financial (HFWA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Q
What were Heritage Financial’s (NASDAQ:HFWA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $44.8M, which beat the estimate of $41.7M.

