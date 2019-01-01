Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heritage Financial beat estimated earnings by 51.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $5.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heritage Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.52
|0.51
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.58
|0.90
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|56.55M
|60.43M
|60.55M
|61.36M
|Revenue Actual
|57.75M
|59.61M
|62.56M
|60.49M
