Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 9:18AM
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ: HERAU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FTAC Hera Acquisition's (HERAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FTAC Hera Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FTAC Hera Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERAU)?

A

The stock price for FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ: HERAU) is $9.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FTAC Hera Acquisition.

Q

When is FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERAU) reporting earnings?

A

FTAC Hera Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FTAC Hera Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERAU) operate in?

A

FTAC Hera Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.