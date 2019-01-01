Hera SpA is Italian energy and utilities holding company. As a holding company, Hera is a combination of public-service companies built into a single multi-utility entity. The company operates in environmental services (waste collection and treatment); energy services (distribution and sale of electricity and gas); and water services (waterworks, sewerage, and purification). Primarily, Hera operates in the provinces of Bologna, Rimini, Ravenna-Lugo, Forli-Cesena, and Imola-Faenza in northern Italy.