Hera SpA is Italian energy and utilities holding company. As a holding company, Hera is a combination of public-service companies built into a single multi-utility entity. The company operates in environmental services (waste collection and treatment); energy services (distribution and sale of electricity and gas); and water services (waterworks, sewerage, and purification). Primarily, Hera operates in the provinces of Bologna, Rimini, Ravenna-Lugo, Forli-Cesena, and Imola-Faenza in northern Italy.

Hera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hera (HRASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hera (OTCPK: HRASF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hera's (HRASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hera.

Q

What is the target price for Hera (HRASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hera

Q

Current Stock Price for Hera (HRASF)?

A

The stock price for Hera (OTCPK: HRASF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hera (HRASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hera.

Q

When is Hera (OTCPK:HRASF) reporting earnings?

A

Hera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hera (HRASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hera.

Q

What sector and industry does Hera (HRASF) operate in?

A

Hera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.