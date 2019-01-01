Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) was reported by Raymond James on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting HEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.88% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) was provided by Raymond James, and Holly Energy Partners maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Holly Energy Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Holly Energy Partners was filed on February 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Holly Energy Partners (HEP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $20.00. The current price Holly Energy Partners (HEP) is trading at is $19.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
