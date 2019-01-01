Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on the development of drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases. This therapeutic approach targets fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma associated with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, viral hepatitis, and other liver diseases. Its cyclophilin inhibitor, CRV431, is being developed to offer benefits to address these multiple complex pathologies. CRV431 is a pan cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.