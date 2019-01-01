QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on the development of drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases. This therapeutic approach targets fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma associated with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, viral hepatitis, and other liver diseases. Its cyclophilin inhibitor, CRV431, is being developed to offer benefits to address these multiple complex pathologies. CRV431 is a pan cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Analyst Ratings

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Hepion Pharmaceuticals (CTRVP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: CTRVP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hepion Pharmaceuticals's (CTRVP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (CTRVP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (CTRVP)?

A

The stock price for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: CTRVP) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hepion Pharmaceuticals (CTRVP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Hepion Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CTRVP) reporting earnings?

A

Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hepion Pharmaceuticals (CTRVP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Hepion Pharmaceuticals (CTRVP) operate in?

A

Hepion Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.