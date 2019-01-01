Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Helen Of Troy
The latest price target for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) was reported by DA Davidson on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $244.00 expecting HELE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.16% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) was provided by DA Davidson, and Helen Of Troy maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Helen Of Troy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Helen Of Troy was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Helen Of Troy (HELE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $251.00 to $244.00. The current price Helen Of Troy (HELE) is trading at is $180.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
