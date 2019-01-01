ñol

Helen Of Troy
(NASDAQ:HELE)
180.525
-1.775[-0.97%]
Last update: 9:41AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low180.32 - 183.57
52 Week High/Low173.67 - 256.26
Open / Close180.32 / -
Float / Outstanding20.7M / 23.8M
Vol / Avg.2.4K / 165K
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E19.88
50d Avg. Price199.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.67
Total Float20.7M

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Helen Of Troy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$2.510

Quarterly Revenue

$582M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$582M

Earnings Recap

 

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helen Of Troy beat estimated earnings by 20.1%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.09.

Revenue was up $72.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.61 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 3.11 2.17 2.62 1.50
EPS Actual 3.72 2.65 3.48 1.57
Revenue Estimate 566.35M 428.16M 438.90M 494.74M
Revenue Actual 624.88M 475.23M 541.22M 509.38M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Helen Of Troy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $12.73 and $13.03 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Helen Of Troy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Helen Of Troy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) reporting earnings?
A

Helen Of Troy (HELE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.37, which beat the estimate of $1.26.

Q
What were Helen Of Troy’s (NASDAQ:HELE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $359.6M, which beat the estimate of $358.4M.

