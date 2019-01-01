Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
Earnings Recap
Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Helen Of Troy beat estimated earnings by 20.1%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.09.
Revenue was up $72.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.61 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.11
|2.17
|2.62
|1.50
|EPS Actual
|3.72
|2.65
|3.48
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|566.35M
|428.16M
|438.90M
|494.74M
|Revenue Actual
|624.88M
|475.23M
|541.22M
|509.38M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Helen Of Troy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $12.73 and $13.03 per share.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Helen Of Troy using advanced sorting and filters.
Helen Of Troy Questions & Answers
Helen Of Troy (HELE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $1.37, which beat the estimate of $1.26.
The Actual Revenue was $359.6M, which beat the estimate of $358.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.