Bitfarms, TeraWulf And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.2% on Friday.
Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. BITF fell sharply in today's pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Bitcoin prices tumbled 4% to $55,377 on Friday.
Bitfarms shares dipped 7.6% to $2.32 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares tumbled 12.6% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported an unaudited monthly production and operations update for June.
- Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares dipped 11.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday. B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes, last week, maintained Applied Digital with a Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $8.
- Iris Energy Limited IREN shares fell 10.9% to $12.78 in pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin. Iris Energy announced on Tuesday that it has secured $413 million to fuel its Bitcoin BTC/USD mining expansion.
- Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares declined 10.2% to $10.62 in pre-market trading amid a decline in Bitcoin prices.
- Hut 8 Corp. HUT fell 8.8% to $14.73 in pre-market trading after the company its operations update for June 2024.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY declined 8.1% to $15.60 in pre-market trading.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR fell 7.1% to $2.49 in pre-market trading.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA declined 6% to $19.73 in pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 5.9% to $1,225.01 in pre-market trading.
- HDFC Bank Limited HDB shares fell 5.5% to $62.95 in pre-market trading.
