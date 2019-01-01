HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 18
EPS
$0.720
Quarterly Revenue
$5.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$270.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of HDFC Bank using advanced sorting and filters.
HDFC Bank Questions & Answers
When is HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) reporting earnings?
HDFC Bank (HDB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were HDFC Bank’s (NYSE:HDB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.9B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
