QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
26.85 - 27.78
Vol / Avg.
22.8K/53.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.02 - 36.29
Mkt Cap
652.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27.51
P/E
13.15
EPS
0.65
Shares
24.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 6:04PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers in both the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services, and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, and antifreeze recycling services, and the Oil Business segment collects used oil and sells recycled fuel oil, as well as engages in the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and by-products. The majority of revenue is derived from, Environmental Services segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Heritage-Crystal Clean Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heritage-Crystal Clean's (HCCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) was reported by Needham on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting HCCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)?

A

The stock price for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) is $26.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Q

When is Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) reporting earnings?

A

Heritage-Crystal Clean’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Q

What sector and industry does Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) operate in?

A

Heritage-Crystal Clean is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.