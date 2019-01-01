HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) was reported by Bernstein on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $271.00 expecting HCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.40% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) was provided by Bernstein, and HCA Healthcare upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HCA Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HCA Healthcare was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HCA Healthcare (HCA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $271.00. The current price HCA Healthcare (HCA) is trading at is $211.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
