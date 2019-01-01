ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
HCA Healthcare
(NYSE:HCA)
211.055
-0.125[-0.06%]
At close: Jun 2
210.56
-0.4950[-0.23%]
PreMarket: 7:44PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low198.69 - 279.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding223.7M / 295.5M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap62.4B
P/E9.98
50d Avg. Price232.2
Div / Yield2.24/1.06%
Payout Ratio9.45
EPS4.21
Total Float223.7M

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HCA Healthcare reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 22

EPS

$4.120

Quarterly Revenue

$14.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.9B

Earnings Recap

 

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HCA Healthcare missed estimated earnings by 3.06%, reporting an EPS of $4.12 versus an estimate of $4.25.

Revenue was up $968.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 4.54 4 3.16 3.32
EPS Actual 4.42 4.57 4.37 4.14
Revenue Estimate 15.37B 14.43B 13.61B 13.64B
Revenue Actual 15.06B 15.28B 14.44B 13.98B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of HCA Healthcare using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

HCA Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q
When is HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) reporting earnings?
A

HCA Healthcare (HCA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.73, which missed the estimate of $1.81.

Q
What were HCA Healthcare’s (NYSE:HCA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.7B, which missed the estimate of $10.9B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.