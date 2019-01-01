HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HBT Finl beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $2.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HBT Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.43 0.45 0.41 EPS Actual 0.49 0.53 0.52 0.51 Revenue Estimate 40.24M 38.88M 40.06M 38.84M Revenue Actual 42.21M 39.11M 38.47M 39.94M

