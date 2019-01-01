ñol

HBT Finl
(NASDAQ:HBT)
17.64
00
At close: Jun 2
17.39
-0.25[-1.42%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.19 - 19.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 17.4K
Mkt Cap510.1M
P/E9.09
50d Avg. Price17.68
Div / Yield0.64/3.63%
Payout Ratio31.44
EPS0.47
Total Float10M

HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HBT Finl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$0.420

Quarterly Revenue

$42M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$41.8M

Earnings Recap

 

HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HBT Finl beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $2.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HBT Finl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.43 0.45 0.41
EPS Actual 0.49 0.53 0.52 0.51
Revenue Estimate 40.24M 38.88M 40.06M 38.84M
Revenue Actual 42.21M 39.11M 38.47M 39.94M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of HBT Finl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
HBT Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT) reporting earnings?
A

HBT Finl (HBT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were HBT Finl’s (NASDAQ:HBT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $40.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

