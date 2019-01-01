QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
100.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EastWest Bioscience Inc is a seed-to-sale organization. The company is a producer, manufacturer, and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. The business operating segment includes corporate, retailing for nutraceutical, sports nutrition, food and body care products, development, marketing and distribution, and property management and manufacturing.Its consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands including Natural Advancement offering natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; Earth's Menu providing all-natural hemp superfoods; Natural Pet Science rendering pet food and pet supplements; and Chanvre Hemp delivering all-natural health and beauty products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EastWest Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EastWest Bioscience (OTCPK: HBOSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EastWest Bioscience's (HBOSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EastWest Bioscience.

Q

What is the target price for EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EastWest Bioscience

Q

Current Stock Price for EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)?

A

The stock price for EastWest Bioscience (OTCPK: HBOSF) is $0.0143 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:30:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EastWest Bioscience.

Q

When is EastWest Bioscience (OTCPK:HBOSF) reporting earnings?

A

EastWest Bioscience does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EastWest Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF) operate in?

A

EastWest Bioscience is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.