EastWest Bioscience Inc is a seed-to-sale organization. The company is a producer, manufacturer, and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. The business operating segment includes corporate, retailing for nutraceutical, sports nutrition, food and body care products, development, marketing and distribution, and property management and manufacturing.Its consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands including Natural Advancement offering natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; Earth's Menu providing all-natural hemp superfoods; Natural Pet Science rendering pet food and pet supplements; and Chanvre Hemp delivering all-natural health and beauty products.