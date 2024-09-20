Columbia Banking System' Arm to Open 3 New Branches in Arizona

Columbia Banking System, Inc.'s COLB subsidiary, Umpqua Bank, announced expansion across the Western region with new branches opening in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Mesa by the end of 2024.

This expansion will support the bank's plan to improve its services across Arizona to cater to the needs of customers.

COLB's Subsidiary Strengthens Presence in Arizona

Arizona has several fast-growing sectors, including semiconductors, leisure and hospitality alternative energy, healthcare, warehouse distribution centers and data centers. It also hosts a growing number of data centers, serving as a foundation for the emerging generative AI industry. This positions the region as an ideal location for the bank's long-term expansion strategy.

Umpqua Bank has been expanding its presence in Arizona since 2021 by establishing middle-market banking services. In June 2024, the bank opened its first retail branch in Phoenix, which was followed by a second branch in Scottsdale in August.

Umpqua Bank's CEO, Clint Stein, said, "Arizona is a priority market for Umpqua Bank. The region's dynamic business community aligns with our long-term strategy of expanding in markets that demonstrate strong growth potential and further our commitment to being the West's premier bank of choice."

Additional Expansion Efforts by COLB's Subsidiary

In addition to its Arizona expansion, Umpqua Bank has been actively broadening its footprint in other regions through several key initiatives. On Sept. 5, 2024, the bank announced the hiring of six experienced bankers to enhance and broaden its services for small and midsize wineries across Northern California. This strategic move is part of the bank's ongoing efforts to grow its North Coast Wine Specialty Group.

In October 2023, Umpqua Bank opened its first retail branch in Utah to further advance its expansion strategy across the western region of the United States. This new branch in Salt Lake County supports the banking and deposit needs of local consumers and businesses.

Conclusion

Given these expansion efforts, COLB is well-poised to expand its foothold across geographies. Umpqua Bank's strategic expansion into high-growth markets aligns well with its long-term objectives, enabling it to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive future success.

In the past six months, shares of Columbia Banking System have gained 34.2% compared with the industry's growth of 17.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Expansion Efforts by Other Banks

This month, Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN announced its plans to expand its banking franchise in North Carolina and South Carolina. HBAN intends to add more than 350 employees across varied business divisions and launch roughly 55 retail branches within the next five years.

In February, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.'s PNC subsidiary, PNC Bank, announced plans to make an investment of $1 billion to open more than 100 branches and renovate above 1,200 existing locations by 2028. With this, PNC is poised to improve its branch network and extend access to banking services for its customers and communities nationwide.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.