Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Huntington Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $278.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Huntington Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.32 0.28 0.35 EPS Actual 0.36 0.35 0.35 0.48 Revenue Estimate 1.69B 1.70B 1.27B 1.22B Revenue Actual 1.65B 1.70B 1.28B 1.37B

