Range
3.5 - 4.13
Vol / Avg.
59.1K/114.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.36 - 10.9
Mkt Cap
79.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.76
P/E
-
EPS
-2.44
Shares
20.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
GWG Holdings Inc is a financial service company engaged in life insurance and related business. Its reportable segments include Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The Secondary Life Insurance segment seeks to earn non-correlated yield from a portfolio of life insurance policies. Its Investment in Beneficient segment consists of investment in the common units of the BEN LP. The company derives a majority of revenue from the Secondary Life Insurance segment.

GWG Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GWG Hldgs (GWGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ: GWGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GWG Hldgs's (GWGH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GWG Hldgs (GWGH) stock?

A

The latest price target for GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ: GWGH) was reported by Roth Capital on December 4, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting GWGH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 161.10% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GWG Hldgs (GWGH)?

A

The stock price for GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ: GWGH) is $3.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GWG Hldgs (GWGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GWG Hldgs.

Q

When is GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ:GWGH) reporting earnings?

A

GWG Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is GWG Hldgs (GWGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GWG Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does GWG Hldgs (GWGH) operate in?

A

GWG Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.