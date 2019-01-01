QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc is a Brazilian airline company. It operates in two segments, flight transportation which offers air transportation services and the smiles loyalty program segment that includes redemption of miles traveled for purchasing flight tickets. Companies revenues derive primarily from transporting passengers on our aircraft. Company operate both domestic and international flights which majority revenues coming in from the domestic operations.

Gol Intelligent Airlines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gol Intelligent Airlines (GOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gol Intelligent Airlines's (GOL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gol Intelligent Airlines (GOL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting GOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.48% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gol Intelligent Airlines (GOL)?

A

The stock price for Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) is $7.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gol Intelligent Airlines (GOL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 5, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 5, 2011.

Q

When is Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) reporting earnings?

A

Gol Intelligent Airlines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Gol Intelligent Airlines (GOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gol Intelligent Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does Gol Intelligent Airlines (GOL) operate in?

A

Gol Intelligent Airlines is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.