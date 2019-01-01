Genasys Stock (NASDAQ:GNSS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genasys
Genasys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting GNSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.67% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Genasys maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genasys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genasys was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genasys (GNSS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $6.00. The current price Genasys (GNSS) is trading at is $2.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
