Genasys
(NASDAQ:GNSS)
$2.99
0.19[6.79%]
At close: Sep 2
$3.07
0.0800[2.68%]
After Hours: 9:10AM EDT
Day High/Low2.78 - 352 Week High/Low2.4 - 4.17Open / Close2.84 / 2.99Float / Outstanding31.6M / 36.6M
Vol / Avg.37.7K / 51KMkt Cap109.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.25
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.02Total Float31.6M

Genasys Stock (NASDAQ:GNSS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$6.00

Lowest Price Target1

$6.00

Consensus Price Target1

$6.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
01000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Stephens & Co.

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Genasys

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Genasys Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Genasys (GNSS)?
A

The latest price target for Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting GNSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.67% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Genasys (GNSS)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Genasys maintained their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Genasys (GNSS)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genasys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genasys was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Genasys (GNSS) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genasys (GNSS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $6.00. The current price Genasys (GNSS) is trading at is $2.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

