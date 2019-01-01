Genasys Stock (NASDAQ:GNSS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genasys reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $1.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genasys's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.04 0.02 0.01 Revenue Estimate 12.16M 10.51M 14.85M 12.32M Revenue Actual 13.17M 10.68M 15.05M 12.63M

