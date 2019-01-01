ñol

%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Genasys
(NASDAQ:GNSS)
$2.99
0.19[6.79%]
At close: Sep 2
$3.07
0.0800[2.68%]
After Hours: 9:10AM EDT
Day High/Low2.78 - 352 Week High/Low2.4 - 4.17Open / Close2.84 / 2.99Float / Outstanding31.6M / 36.6M
Vol / Avg.37.7K / 51KMkt Cap109.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.25
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.02Total Float31.6M

Genasys Stock (NASDAQ:GNSS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Genasys reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 11

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$14.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$14.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genasys reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $1.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genasys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 0.02 0.02
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.04 0.02 0.01
Revenue Estimate 12.16M 10.51M 14.85M 12.32M
Revenue Actual 13.17M 10.68M 15.05M 12.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Genasys using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Genasys Questions & Answers

Q
When is Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) reporting earnings?
A

Genasys (GNSS) is scheduled to report earnings on November 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Genasys’s (NASDAQ:GNSS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $7.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

