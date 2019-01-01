Genasys Stock (NASDAQ:GNSS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genasys reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $1.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genasys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|12.16M
|10.51M
|14.85M
|12.32M
|Revenue Actual
|13.17M
|10.68M
|15.05M
|12.63M
