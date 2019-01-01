Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genfit
Genfit Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) was reported by SVB Leerink on April 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting GNFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 186.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Genfit maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genfit, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genfit was filed on April 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genfit (GNFT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $10.00. The current price Genfit (GNFT) is trading at is $3.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
