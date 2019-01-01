QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
GAM Holding AG is a global asset manager with products that cater to institutions, intermediaries, and private clients. Customers are offered directional and absolute return strategies across an array of asset classes and strategies. In addition to an asset-management business, clients are offered private labelling services, such as fund administration and management company services. Asset management services are distributed through the GAM and Julius Bae brands, and include investment advice from internal and external professionals. The majority of assets are derived from Switzerland (~70%), with the remaining contributions from the rest of Europe.

GAM Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GAM Holding (GMHLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GAM Holding (OTCPK: GMHLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GAM Holding's (GMHLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GAM Holding.

Q

What is the target price for GAM Holding (GMHLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GAM Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for GAM Holding (GMHLY)?

A

The stock price for GAM Holding (OTCPK: GMHLY) is $0.221 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 14:32:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GAM Holding (GMHLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 20, 2012.

Q

When is GAM Holding (OTCPK:GMHLY) reporting earnings?

A

GAM Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GAM Holding (GMHLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GAM Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does GAM Holding (GMHLY) operate in?

A

GAM Holding is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.