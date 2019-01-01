Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) was reported by Raymond James on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GLAD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) was provided by Raymond James, and Gladstone Capital initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gladstone Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gladstone Capital was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gladstone Capital (GLAD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Gladstone Capital (GLAD) is trading at is $11.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
