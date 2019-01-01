Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.380
Quarterly Revenue
$67.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$67.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Glaukos using advanced sorting and filters.
Glaukos Questions & Answers
When is Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) reporting earnings?
Glaukos (GKOS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
What were Glaukos’s (NYSE:GKOS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $41.3M, which beat the estimate of $39.6M.
