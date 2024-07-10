This Visa Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Redburn Atlantic analyst Agnieszka Pustula downgraded the rating for Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT from Neutral to Sell and announced a price target of $230. Spotify shares fell 0.7% to close at $311.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Visa Inc. V from Buy to Neutral, while cutting the price target from $305 to $297. Visa shares fell 0.4% to close at $265.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded the rating for Helen of Troy Limited HELE from Buy to Neutral, while lowering the price target from $139 to $67. Helen Of Troy shares dipped 27.7% to close at $64.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Ella Smith downgraded LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $9. LegalZoom shares fell 1.5% to settle at $7.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch downgraded the rating for Glaukos Corporation GKOS from Buy to Neutral, while raising the price target from $130 to $132. Glaukos shares fell 0.7% to close at $121.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
