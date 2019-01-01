ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GJ Culture Group US
(OTCQB:GJCU)
0.35
00
At close: May 9
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 1.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding9M / 43M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.8K
Mkt Cap15M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

GJ Culture Group US (OTC:GJCU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GJ Culture Group US reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GJ Culture Group US using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

GJ Culture Group US Questions & Answers

Q
When is GJ Culture Group US (OTCQB:GJCU) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for GJ Culture Group US

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GJ Culture Group US (OTCQB:GJCU)?
A

There are no earnings for GJ Culture Group US

Q
What were GJ Culture Group US’s (OTCQB:GJCU) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for GJ Culture Group US

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.