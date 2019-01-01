Graham (NYSE:GHM), Dividends

Graham issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Graham generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Graham. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on November 23, 2021.
There are no upcoming dividends for Graham (GHM). The last dividend payout was on November 23, 2021 and was $0.11
There are no upcoming dividends for Graham (GHM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on November 23, 2021
Graham has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Graham (GHM) was $0.11 and was paid out next on November 23, 2021.
Browse dividends on all stocks.