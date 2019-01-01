ñol

Graham
(NYSE:GHM)
7.465
0.085[1.15%]
At close: Jun 2
7.22
-0.2450[-3.28%]
After Hours: 5:57PM EDT
Day High/Low7.36 - 7.48
52 Week High/Low7.12 - 15.54
Open / Close7.48 / 7.43
Float / Outstanding9.9M / 10.6M
Vol / Avg.9.6K / 19.6K
Mkt Cap79.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price7.57
Div / Yield0.44/5.96%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.35
Total Float9.9M

Graham (NYSE:GHM), Dividends

Graham issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Graham generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.41%

Annual Dividend

$0.44

Last Dividend

Nov 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Graham Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Graham (GHM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graham. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on November 23, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Graham (GHM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graham (GHM). The last dividend payout was on November 23, 2021 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next Graham (GHM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graham (GHM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on November 23, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Graham (NYSE:GHM)?
A

Graham has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Graham (GHM) was $0.11 and was paid out next on November 23, 2021.

