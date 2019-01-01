Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Guild Holdings
Guild Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Guild Holdings (NYSE: GHLD) was reported by Wells Fargo on March 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting GHLD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.41% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Guild Holdings (NYSE: GHLD) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Guild Holdings downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Guild Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Guild Holdings was filed on March 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Guild Holdings (GHLD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price Guild Holdings (GHLD) is trading at is $11.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
