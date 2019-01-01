ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Guild Holdings
(NYSE:GHLD)
11.045
0.145[1.33%]
At close: Jun 2
8.22
-2.8250[-25.58%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low10.82 - 11.25
52 Week High/Low7.18 - 16.35
Open / Close10.82 / 10.9
Float / Outstanding13.5M / 61.1M
Vol / Avg.16.8K / 30.4K
Mkt Cap674.4M
P/E2.03
50d Avg. Price9.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.41
Total Float13.5M

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Guild Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.530

Quarterly Revenue

$481.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$479.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guild Holdings beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was down $44.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guild Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.61 0.53 0.66 1.31
EPS Actual 0.37 1.27 0.87 1.77
Revenue Estimate 365.70M 316.05M 333.33M 439.00M
Revenue Actual 343.06M 412.96M 294.11M 526.19M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Guild Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Guild Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) reporting earnings?
A

Guild Holdings (GHLD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $3.25, which missed the estimate of $3.36.

Q
What were Guild Holdings’s (NYSE:GHLD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $563.5M, which missed the estimate of $571.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.