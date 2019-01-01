Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guild Holdings beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was down $44.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guild Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.53 0.66 1.31 EPS Actual 0.37 1.27 0.87 1.77 Revenue Estimate 365.70M 316.05M 333.33M 439.00M Revenue Actual 343.06M 412.96M 294.11M 526.19M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.