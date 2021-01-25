40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TSIA) shares rose 79% to $18.50 in pre-market trading. Latch and TS Innovation Acquisitions disclosed that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Latch becoming a publicly listed company.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) shares rose 69.2% to $3.18 in pre-market trading. VYNE Therapeutics, last week, announced contract execution for AMZEEQ and ZILXI with a major pharmacy benefit management company.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 49.6% to $5.49 in pre-market trading. Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics signed an option agreement for exclusivity to negotiate a collaboration and license agreement for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 42.6% to $92.34 in pre-market trading after GameStop shares jumped over 51% on Friday on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares rose 42.1% to $31.35 in pre-market trading. Lucid Motors is in talks with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to build an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the country, the fund’s Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan told the Financial Times. Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp IV SPAC, which is said to be the one in consideration for the merger, has seen its shares soar to more than double since the reports came to light.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 41% to $2.51 in pre-market trading. Express shares jumped 53% on Friday after trader Will Meade on Twitter compared the stock to GameStop and set a $10 price target.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 31% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. Atossa Therapeutics filed prospectus relating to sale of up to 10.5 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 29% to $2.98 in pre-market trading. Senseonics, on Friday. announced an increase to its previously announced common stock offering to 51.948M shares at $1.925 per share.
- Titan Medical Inc.(NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 27.7% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after climbing over 10% on Friday. The company recently announced filing of final short form prospectus with applicable securities regulators in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 27.2% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after climbing over 16% on Friday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 27% to $17.80 in pre-market trading. Blackberry are up almost 120% this month as investors have become excited about the company's recent announcements.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 26.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after surging over 17% on Friday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) rose 24.3% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Friday.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 21.5% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after climbing over 22% on Friday. Wolfe Research recently upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 21.3% to $2.68 in pre-market trading. VistaGen Therapeutics, earlier during the month, regained full compliance with nasdaq listing requirements.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 20.1% to $12.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday. Gevo, last week, announced a $350 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares rose 19.4% to $10.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Friday.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 18.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 18% to $5.19 in pre-market trading. Aemetis shares gained over 9% on Friday after the company announced that its "Carbon Zero" biofuels production process has received a total of $16.8 millionof solar energy and other energy efficiency grants to fund upgrades of the Keyes, California plant to support the production of zero carbon renewable fuel.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) rose 18% to $14.04 in pre-market trading after surging 40% on Friday.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares rose 17% to $5.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 21% on Friday.
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) rose 16.9% to $14.88 in pre-market trading. Blackstone Group’s Alight Solutions LLC is nearing a merger deal with Bill Foley-led blank-check company Foley Trasimene Acquisition to go public, Reuters reported.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares rose 16.5% to $34.40 in pre-market trading. RLX Technology shares jumped over 145% on Friday after the company prices its IPO at $12 per share.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 16.1% to $8.00 in pre-market trading. Heat Biologics, last week, commenced manufacturing process for ZVX-60.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares rose 14.8% to $114.67 in pre-market trading.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 13.4% to $8.57 in pre-market trading.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 12.6% to $25.76 in pre-market trading after climbing 20% on Friday.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 12.1% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. Torchlight Energy Resources, last week, said Masterson Hazel Partners has notified the company of intent to perform operations, at Masterson's sole cost and expense, on Torchlight's Hazel Project.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 11.4% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 48% on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma, last week, announced the first two patients were dosed in its Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study of MS1819 in cystic fibrosis patients.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 11.3% to $7.95 in pre-market trading.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 8.5% to $1.79 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares fell 9.9% to $4.39 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures, along with its subsidiary, Vinco Acquisition Corporation, last week, entered into an agreement to complete a plan of merger agreement with ZASH Global Media And Entertainment.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) fell 9.2% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 72% on Friday.
- Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) fell 6.9% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Friday.
- Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD) fell 6.8% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan, last week, downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a price target of $18.50 per share.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 6.5% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Friday. Arcimoto recently said it intended to lend fun utility vehicles to large corporate campuses for evaluation.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) fell 6.3% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. SCYNEXIS shares jumped over 10% on Friday after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $25 per share.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares fell 6.2% to $3.51 in pre-market trading. CLPS shares gained over 7% on Friday after the company's subsidiary ChinaLink Professional Services announced that it has 35% stake in Shanghai Sheir Information Technology Co.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) fell 6% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after climbing 18% on Friday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares fell 5% to $5.28 in pre-market trading. Genetic Technologies, last week, provided an update on its COVID-19 severity risk test, saying predictive capabilities improved 100% over age and sex alone.
