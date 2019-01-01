ñol

Genesco
(NYSE:GCO)
57.24
1.27[2.27%]
At close: Jun 2
57.24
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low55.92 - 58.2
52 Week High/Low50.01 - 73.72
Open / Close55.94 / 57.24
Float / Outstanding10.7M / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.199K / 214.5K
Mkt Cap785.8M
P/E7.28
50d Avg. Price62.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.38
Total Float10.7M

Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Genesco reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.440

Quarterly Revenue

$520.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$520.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genesco beat estimated earnings by 588.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $17.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.84 which was followed by a 3.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 2.64 1.29 -0.01 -0.52
EPS Actual 3.48 2.36 1.05 0.79
Revenue Estimate 726.57M 575.57M 517.76M 449.15M
Revenue Actual 727.66M 600.55M 555.18M 538.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Genesco management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $7.0 and $7.75 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Genesco using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Genesco Questions & Answers

Q
When is Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reporting earnings?
A

Genesco (GCO) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which missed the estimate of $-0.06.

Q
What were Genesco’s (NYSE:GCO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $616.5M, which missed the estimate of $627.9M.

