Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Genesco beat estimated earnings by 588.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $17.95 million from the same period last year.

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.84 which was followed by a 3.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 2.64 1.29 -0.01 -0.52 EPS Actual 3.48 2.36 1.05 0.79 Revenue Estimate 726.57M 575.57M 517.76M 449.15M Revenue Actual 727.66M 600.55M 555.18M 538.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Genesco management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $7.0 and $7.75 per share.

