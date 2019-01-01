Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genesco beat estimated earnings by 588.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $17.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.84 which was followed by a 3.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.64
|1.29
|-0.01
|-0.52
|EPS Actual
|3.48
|2.36
|1.05
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|726.57M
|575.57M
|517.76M
|449.15M
|Revenue Actual
|727.66M
|600.55M
|555.18M
|538.70M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Genesco management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $7.0 and $7.75 per share.
