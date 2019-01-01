QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.36 - 7.68
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
248.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Griffin Cap Essential Asset Reit Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) organized with the purpose of acquiring single tenant net lease properties essential to the business operations of the tenant. The company's portfolio of net-lease assets consists of single-tenant, business essential industrial and office properties throughout the United States, diversified by corporate credit, physical geography, product type, and lease duration.

Griffin Cap Essential Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Griffin Cap Essential (GCEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Griffin Cap Essential (OTCEM: GCEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Griffin Cap Essential's (GCEA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Griffin Cap Essential.

Q

What is the target price for Griffin Cap Essential (GCEA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Griffin Cap Essential

Q

Current Stock Price for Griffin Cap Essential (GCEA)?

A

The stock price for Griffin Cap Essential (OTCEM: GCEA) is $7.12 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Griffin Cap Essential (GCEA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Griffin Cap Essential.

Q

When is Griffin Cap Essential (OTCEM:GCEA) reporting earnings?

A

Griffin Cap Essential does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Griffin Cap Essential (GCEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Griffin Cap Essential.

Q

What sector and industry does Griffin Cap Essential (GCEA) operate in?

A

Griffin Cap Essential is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.