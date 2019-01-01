QQQ
Cambridge Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. It offers banking services such as deposit accounts, online & mobile banking, business banking, wealth planning, and other services. Its loan portfolio comprises Residential & commercial mortgages, Home equity, Commercial & Industrial, and Consumer.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9601.920 -0.0400
REV44.250M43.227M-1.023M

Analyst Ratings

Cambridge Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cambridge (CATC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cambridge (NASDAQ: CATC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cambridge's (CATC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cambridge (CATC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cambridge (NASDAQ: CATC) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting CATC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cambridge (CATC)?

A

The stock price for Cambridge (NASDAQ: CATC) is $87.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cambridge (CATC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) reporting earnings?

A

Cambridge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Cambridge (CATC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cambridge.

Q

What sector and industry does Cambridge (CATC) operate in?

A

Cambridge is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.