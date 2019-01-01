Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.840
Quarterly Revenue
$17M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$17M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Greene County Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Greene County Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) reporting earnings?
Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Greene County Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:GCBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
