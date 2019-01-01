Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Greenbrier Companies
Greenbrier Companies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $59.00 expecting GBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.61% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Greenbrier Companies maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Greenbrier Companies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Greenbrier Companies was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Greenbrier Companies (GBX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $59.00. The current price Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is trading at is $41.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.