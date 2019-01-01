QQQ
Range
40.8 - 45.91
Vol / Avg.
3.7M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.75 - 51.75
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
40.92
P/E
91.18
EPS
1.83
Shares
86M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Six Flags Entertainment Corp owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 26 theme parks and waterparks, 23 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada. The parks generally offer various rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, restaurants, game venues, and merchandise outlets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.020 0.0600
REV268.070M316.810M48.740M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Six Flags Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Six Flags Entertainment's (SIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) was reported by Oppenheimer on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting SIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.49% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)?

A

The stock price for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) is $45.575 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2020.

Q

When is Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) reporting earnings?

A

Six Flags Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Six Flags Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) operate in?

A

Six Flags Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.