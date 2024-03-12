What's Going On With FuboTV Stock?

Loading... Loading...

FuboTV Inc FUBO shares are moving higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a new agreement to expand its local sports offerings.

What Happened: After the market closed on Tuesday, Fubo and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) announced a carriage agreement that will expand streaming coverage of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals to Fubo’s streaming platform.

MASN will be available to Fubo subscribers across a seven-stage region spanning Pennsylvania to North Carolina ahead of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day on March 28.

Fubo said it will stream MASN’s coverage of every available Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals game, as well as pre- and postgame shows and NCAA Division I men’s and women’s sports.

“Fubo is proud to be the home for local sports and the addition of MASN will bring Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals fans even more access to their favorite teams for the 2024 MLB season,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo.

“We look forward to expanding baseball coverage across the mid-Atlantic region with Fubo’s leading MLB offering.”

The agreement will expand Fubo’s coverage by more than 500 live events on an annual basis. Fubo’s current sports offering includes more than 55,000 live sporting events annually and over 35 regional sports networks in its base package.

FUBO Price Action: Fubo shares closed on Tuesday down by 4.35%. The stock was up 1.95% after hours at $1.57 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of FuboTV.