FTS International Inc is operates in the energy sector of United States. It caters to the oil and gas industry as one of the largest providers of hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The objective of hydraulic fracturing is to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells, thereby increasing the amount of hydrocarbons recovered. The company also has significant maintenance and repair capabilities, and it manufactures replacement parts to support its operations and enhance its asset utilization.

FTS International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FTS International (FTSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FTS International (AMEX: FTSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FTS International's (FTSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FTS International.

Q

What is the target price for FTS International (FTSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for FTS International (AMEX: FTSI) was reported by Stifel on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting FTSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FTS International (FTSI)?

A

The stock price for FTS International (AMEX: FTSI) is $26.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FTS International (FTSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FTS International.

Q

When is FTS International (AMEX:FTSI) reporting earnings?

A

FTS International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is FTS International (FTSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FTS International.

Q

What sector and industry does FTS International (FTSI) operate in?

A

FTS International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.