Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.14/5.88%
52 Wk
2.4 - 2.49
Mkt Cap
257.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
107.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. It will become an authorized fund under Fonterra's trading among farmers' scheme. Its main activity is to acquire economic rights and issue units to investors. The company mainly operates in Australia, Brazil, Chile, and New Zealand. It has developed and promoted brands such as anchor, de winkel, fresh and fruity, kapiti, mainland, mammoth, perfect italiano, piako, primo, symbio, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fonterra Shareholders Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fonterra Shareholders (FTRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fonterra Shareholders (OTCEM: FTRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fonterra Shareholders's (FTRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fonterra Shareholders.

Q

What is the target price for Fonterra Shareholders (FTRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fonterra Shareholders

Q

Current Stock Price for Fonterra Shareholders (FTRRF)?

A

The stock price for Fonterra Shareholders (OTCEM: FTRRF) is $2.4 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 14:32:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fonterra Shareholders (FTRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fonterra Shareholders.

Q

When is Fonterra Shareholders (OTCEM:FTRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Fonterra Shareholders does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fonterra Shareholders (FTRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fonterra Shareholders.

Q

What sector and industry does Fonterra Shareholders (FTRRF) operate in?

A

Fonterra Shareholders is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.