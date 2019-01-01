First Resources Ltd manages more than 200,000 hectares of oil palm plantations located in Indonesia and mills fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel. In addition, the group also processes crude palm oil and palm kernel into higher-value palm-based products such as refined, bleached, and deodorised olein and biodiesel. The operating segment of the company are Plantations and Palm Oil Mills & Refinery and Processing. Plantations and palm oil mills segment is principally involved in the cultivation and maintenance of oil palm plantations and operation of palm oil mills. Refinery and processing segment markets and sells processed palm based products produced from the refinery, fractionation and biodiesel plants and other downstream processing facilities.