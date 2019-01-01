QQQ
Range
3.16 - 3.46
Vol / Avg.
133.1K/235.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.4 - 56.47
Mkt Cap
109.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.73
Shares
34.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Frequency Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses combinations of molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. Its product candidate FX-322 is being developed for treating sensorineural hearing loss.

Frequency Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frequency Therapeutics's (FREQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting FREQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.36% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)?

A

The stock price for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) is $3.165 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frequency Therapeutics.

Q

When is Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) reporting earnings?

A

Frequency Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frequency Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) operate in?

A

Frequency Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.