Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Whole Earth Brands beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $24.77 million from the same period last year.

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.20 0.20 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.01 0.17 0.09 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 138.56M 130.27M 124.04M 67.40M Revenue Actual 132.71M 128.94M 126.49M 105.83M

