Whole Earth Brands
(NASDAQ:FREE)
6.90
0.02[0.29%]
Last update: 10:21AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.81 - 6.91
52 Week High/Low6.03 - 14.63
Open / Close6.88 / -
Float / Outstanding40.2M / 41.9M
Vol / Avg.6.2K / 287.2K
Mkt Cap289.2M
P/E18.04
50d Avg. Price6.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float40.2M

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Whole Earth Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.070

Quarterly Revenue

$130.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$130.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Whole Earth Brands beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $24.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Whole Earth Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.20 0.20 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.01 0.17 0.09 -0.11
Revenue Estimate 138.56M 130.27M 124.04M 67.40M
Revenue Actual 132.71M 128.94M 126.49M 105.83M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Whole Earth Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) reporting earnings?
A

Whole Earth Brands (FREE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Whole Earth Brands’s (NASDAQ:FREE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $66.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

