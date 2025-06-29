June 29, 2025 8:01 AM 2 min read

Trump's Crypto Ventures, Draper And Cathie Wood's Bitcoin Predictions, MSTR Estimates, And More: This Week In Crypto

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The past week in the world of cryptocurrency was nothing short of eventful. From legislative moves aimed at curbing alleged corruption in cryptocurrency ventures to bold predictions about Bitcoin’s dominance, the week was filled with intriguing developments.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Adam Schiff Takes Aim At Trump’s Crypto Ventures

In a bid to curb what he calls “corruption in plain sight,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) introduced legislation targeting cryptocurrency ventures by President Donald Trump and other senior administration officials. Schiff’s proposed COIN Act seeks to put an end to the alleged corruption in these ventures.

Read the full article here.

Tim Draper Foresees Bitcoin’s Dominance

Billionaire investor Tim Draper predicts that Bitcoin BTC/USD will completely dominate the dollar within the next five years. Draper, a long-time Bitcoin advocate, attributes this potential dominance to the unprecedented innovation on the Bitcoin network.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Flat On Friday But ‘One Major Leg Up Left,’ Says Trader

Cathie Wood’s Exciting Prediction for Bitcoin

Despite Bitcoin’s 400x rise, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, believes that the “next exciting leg” of Bitcoin’s growth journey is just beginning. Wood’s comments came in response to billionaire hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont’s views on Bitcoin.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Read the full article here.

Tom Lee’s Prediction for MicroStrategy

Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, predicts that Strategy Inc. MSTR, formerly known as MicroStrategy, could deliver superior returns compared to Bitcoin itself as the cryptocurrency rallies.

Read the full article here.

Trump Family-Backed Crypto Venture’s New App

World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, plans to launch a new app aimed at making it easier for lay investors to use cryptocurrencies. The Trump family, which holds a 75% claim on the venture’s net revenues, has faced criticism due to potential conflicts of interest.

Read the full article here.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$108437.291.01%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$47.40-0.61%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$384.45-0.51%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved