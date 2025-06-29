Palantir's FDE Model Gets Praise, Softbank's Ambition, And Musk's Nadella Endorsement: This Week In AI

The past week has been a whirlwind of developments in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. From executive orders aimed at boosting AI development to corporate strategies and endorsements, the race for AI supremacy is heating up. Here’s a recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Trump’s AI Power Play

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing executive actions to strengthen the U.S. AI sector, with the goal of outpacing China in the global AI race. The proposed actions aim to alleviate power grid constraints and speed up data center construction, both of which are vital for AI development. This news comes from sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Reuters.

Masayoshi Son’s AI Ambition

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son has declared his intention to position his company as the leading platform provider in the artificial super intelligence (ASI) sector within the next decade. Son’s ambitious plan aims to rival major tech firms like Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google.

Musk Endorses Nadella’s AI View:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's perspective on the practical impact of AI. Musk supported Nadella’s emphasis on AI's benefits to sectors like healthcare, education, and productivity. Nadella had stressed that AI must produce results that are "socially useful."

AI-Driven Workforce Reduction at Amazon:

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that AI will likely reduce the company's corporate workforce. This announcement has led to a stark warning from former Amazon Vice President Ethan Evans, who advises employees to adapt or face elimination.

Nadella Praises Palantir’s FDE Model

Nadella praised Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR Forward Deployed Engineer model as "fantastic." This has sparked industry debate about the data analytics company's unique approach to product development.

