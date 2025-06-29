Apple's F1 Surpasses Expectations, Chamath Palihapitiya's Criticism, AI For Chip Design, And Perplexity Acquisition In Consideration: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a whirlwind of tech and entertainment news, with Apple Inc. AAPL at the center of it all. From the box office success of their Brad Pitt-starrer ‘F1: The Movie’ to the company’s ambitious plans for AI and iOS updates, Apple has been making waves in multiple sectors. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

‘F1: The Movie’ Races Ahead, ‘M3GAN 2.0’ Lags

Apple’s Original Films’ “F1: The Movie,” has surpassed expectations, raking in $10 million in previews and is set for a $115 million global opening. Meanwhile, “M3GAN 2.0” has had a slower start. The racing drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski, earned $7 million from Thursday night shows and $3 million from sneak screenings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chamath Palihapitiya Criticizes Apple’s Innovation Prospects

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya has expressed skepticism about Apple’s potential for future breakthroughs during an episode of the All-In podcast. He stated that the tech giant has no “chance of anything” when it comes to upcoming innovations.

Apple Plans to Use AI to Speed Up Custom Chip Design

Apple is reportedly planning to use generative artificial intelligence to expedite the development of its custom chips, according to senior executive Johny Srouji. During a speech in Belgium, Srouji highlighted the potential of generative AI in enhancing chip design productivity.

Apple Considers Perplexity AI Acquisition Amid Lawsuit

Apple executives have reportedly discussed the potential acquisition of Perplexity AI internally. Adrian Perica, Apple’s head of M&A, proposed the idea to senior leaders, including services chief Eddy Cue. This comes as Apple faces a shareholder lawsuit over exaggerated AI progress reports.

Apple Tweaks Liquid Glass in iOS 26 Beta 2 After Readability Criticism

Following widespread criticism over poor readability, Apple has rolled out iOS 26 Beta 2 with key changes to its new Liquid Glass user interface. The company adjusted the background blur in Control Center to make buttons and sliders more legible

Apple Opens iOS 26 Lock Screen Animation to Third-Party Music Apps

Apple is reportedly extending one of iOS 26’s new features—animated album art on the lock screen—to third-party music and audio apps, breaking its exclusive tie to Apple Music.

